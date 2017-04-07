Body of Eden Prairie man, 67, found in lake

Stock Image (Photo: KARE)

SAWYER TOWNSHIP, Minn. - The body of a missing 67-year-old man was found Thursday evening in a Carlton County lake. The man's dog was found in a canoe nearby.

Authorities say the Eden Prairie man, who is not yet being identified, was reported missing by his family. He was reportedly spending time at a family property near Bob Lake in Sawyer Township but when a family friend went to look for him, he was unable to find him.

The friend searched the lake and spotted the missing man's dog in a canoe, about 40 feet from the dock.

Deputies responded and rescued the dog, but couldn't immediately find the missing man. The dog did not have any injuries.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office rescue squad arrived to assist, using specialized underwater search equipment. Soon after, the missing man's body was found submerged in the lake.

The man's identity will be released once family is notified.

