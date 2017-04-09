Body recovered from Mississippi River south of metro

Stock image (Photo: Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities have recovered a body from the Mississippi River just south of the Twin Cities.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a body in the river on Saturday night at 9:22 p.m. An unidentified male was recovered near Grey Cloud Island, in the area of Cottage Grove.

The body was released to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office and has not yet been identified.

