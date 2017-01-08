Boil order in Blaine, schools closed

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Late evening weather forecast 1-7-17
-
Minnesotans witness Florida airport shooting
-
Extra security presence at MSP Airport
-
Curiosity fueling surge in curling memberships
-
Fleck interview
-
Macy's downtown to close in March
-
Sunday Afternoon Forecast
-
Checked bag gun laws discussed after Florida airport shooting
-
Blaine water outage
-
Highway 169 project starts next week
More Stories
-
Goats offer Christmas tree disposal serviceJan. 8, 2017, 11:03 p.m.
-
Eden Prairie native joins 'This is Us' castJan. 8, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
-
UMD researchers tackle pothole problemJan. 8, 2017, 10:11 p.m.