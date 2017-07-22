Bon Iver, The Revolution top Rock the Garden lineup

(Photo: Walker Art Center)

MINNEAPOLIS - One of the Twin Cities' favorite summer music events takes over the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Saturday.

Rock the Garden, headlined by Bon Iver and The Revolution, starts at 2:30 p.m. and goes into the evening.

The summer fest is presented by The Current and Walker Art Center.

The Revolution is just one of the bands that will take the stage at the Walker Art Center's revamped Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Saturday, July 22. (Photo: Walker Art Center)

Rock the Garden 2017 Schedule

Saturday, July 22

Main Stage

2:30 pm – Margaret Glaspy

3:45 pm – Car Seat Headrest

5:15 pm – Benjamin Booker

7:00 pm –The Revolution

8:45 pm – Bon Iver

Garden Stage (All-Minnesotan)

4:40 pm – Dwynell Roland

6:20 pm – Bruise Violet

8:05 pm – Dead Man Winter

