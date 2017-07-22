KARE
Bon Iver, The Revolution top Rock the Garden lineup

Emily Haavik, KARE 2:35 PM. CDT July 22, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - One of the Twin Cities' favorite summer music events takes over the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Saturday.

Rock the Garden, headlined by Bon Iver and The Revolution, starts at 2:30 p.m. and goes into the evening.

The summer fest is presented by The Current and Walker Art Center.

Rock the Garden 2017 Schedule

Saturday, July 22

Main Stage

2:30 pm – Margaret Glaspy

3:45 pm – Car Seat Headrest

5:15 pm – Benjamin Booker

7:00 pm –The Revolution

8:45 pm – Bon Iver

Garden Stage (All-Minnesotan)

4:40 pm – Dwynell Roland

6:20 pm – Bruise Violet

8:05 pm – Dead Man Winter

 

