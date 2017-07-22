Bon Iver, The Revolution top Rock the Garden lineup

MINNEAPOLIS - One of the Twin Cities' favorite summer music events takes over the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Saturday.
Rock the Garden, headlined by Bon Iver and The Revolution, starts at 2:30 p.m. and goes into the evening.
The summer fest is presented by The Current and Walker Art Center.
Rock the Garden 2017 Schedule
Saturday, July 22
Main Stage
2:30 pm – Margaret Glaspy
3:45 pm – Car Seat Headrest
5:15 pm – Benjamin Booker
7:00 pm –The Revolution
8:45 pm – Bon Iver
Garden Stage (All-Minnesotan)
4:40 pm – Dwynell Roland
6:20 pm – Bruise Violet
8:05 pm – Dead Man Winter
