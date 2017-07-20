Bond Set at $5 Million for Suspect in Cemetery Attack

James Kester (Photo: Richland County Jail)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Bond has been set at $5 million for a man charged with intentionally hitting a family of mourners at a Columbia cemetery.

James Kester, 64, went before a judge Thursday morning at the Richland County jail. Kester is facing a total of 12 counts of attempted murder related to the crime.

Police say the victims, who were all part of the same family, were attending a graveside service Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Cemetery on Garners Ferry Road when they were struck by a sedan.

(Photo: WLTX)

Police say while they believe the suspect meant to do what he did, they're still working to determine a motive. They also say at this point, there's no indication Kester knew the victim.

The victims all had what are described as non life-threatening injuries, although one victim's injuries were said to be "serious." The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

They ranged in age from 78 to 11 years old.

"I am so fortunate that there were no serious injuries," said Deputy Columbia Police Chief Melron Kelly.

VIDEO: Drone shows scene of where car hit family at Columbia funeral

Five of the patients went to Palmetto Health Richland, while seven went to Palmetto Health Baptist. All seven patients at Palmetto Health Baptist have been discharged, while five victims remain hospitalized at Palmetto Health Richland.

The person for whom the funeral was being held was buried, officials with the cemetery say. The general manager of Greenlawn Memorial Park sent News 19 a statement from the victims' family: "...They do, however, appreciate all the thoughts and prayers being offered on their behalf. For those wishing to send cards and well wishes, please direct those to the memorial park office in an effort to protect the family's privacy at this time."

Greenlawn was closed for the day, but will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.

