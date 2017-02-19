Box office: 'Lego Batman' stays No. 1, conquers 'Great Wall'

NEW YORK — The Lego Batman Movie commanded the Presidents Day weekend box office, staying No. 1 for the second straight week, while the China-focused The Great Wall failed to show much muscle in North America.
According to studio estimates Sunday, Lego Batman topped the weekend with $34.2 million, sliding only 35% from the previous week. The animated movie will cross $100 million cumulatively on Monday.
Fifty Shades Darker pulled in $21 million in its second week, again slotting in behind Lego Batman.
The Great Wall, the most expensive film ever made in China, grossed $18.1 million. That's a poor result for a movie that cost $150 million to make. But Great Wall has already been a hit in China, where it made $171 million.
Final numbers are expected Tuesday.
