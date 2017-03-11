Boxing match raises money for injured veteran, firefighter

Brian Kokesh was injured in a snowmobile accident in January. (Photo: Courtesy: Brian Kokesh Family)

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Saturday evening benefit in Minneapolis will raise money for a veteran and flight medic who lost his hands and lower legs after a snowmobile accident.

Forty-seven-year-old Brian Kokesh of Palisade was snowmobiling in Aitkin on Jan. 4 when he crashed into a water-filled ditch. He was able to climb out and get about a mile up the road before collapsing. When Kokesh was found, benefit organizers say he was "frozen" and in cardiac arrest. Kokesh had his hands and lower legs amputated as a result.

Kokesh is a military veteran and a helicopter pilot for North Memorial Air Care, and he previously served as a volunteer firefighter. He and his wife, Kaija, have four children and their family was dependent on his sole income.

Brian Kokesh served active duty in Korea, California, Alaska, and for 18 months in Iraq. (Photo: Courtesy Brian Kokesh Family)

Unite and Fight, a charity boxing event that raises money for officers and firefighters in need, is dedicating this year's event to Kokesh and his family.

The event takes place Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m., at Uppercut Boxing Gym, 1324 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis. General admission tickets are $25 at the door (cash only) and VIP reserved seating is $50. Organizers say all proceeds will go to help Kokesh.

More details are available on the group's Facebook event. Donations can be made directly to the Kokesh family online.

