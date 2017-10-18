Boy, 5, killed by falling tree in backyard

(Photo: Thinkstock)

BIG LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Authorities say a 5-year-old boy is dead after a tree fell on him in his own backyard.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the child was playing on a hammock with other children outside his home in Big Lake Township, when a 7-foot tree fell and hit him on the head.

Deputies say the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Edward Joseph Michalek.

The accident happened Tuesday evening. Big Lake Township is near Monticello, Minnesota, about an hour northwest of Minneapolis.

“This was a freak accident that led to the tragic loss of a young life,” said Sheriff Joel Brott in a press release Wednesday. “Our thoughts are with Edward’s family during this difficult time.”

