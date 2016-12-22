Boy dies after fall from water slide in Wisconsin Dells area

LAKE DELTON, Wis. - A boy has died after police say he fell from an outdoor water slide at a resort in the Wisconsin Dells area.
Police say the incident happened Wednesday night at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Lake Delton. The area surrounding the slide is closed for the season. The park is fenced off and the gates are locked.
Lake Delton police say the boy and two other juveniles entered the restricted area and climbed to the top of the slide. The boy used a sled to go down the slide, but got caught in the snow. When he tried to free himself, he fell 35 feet to the ground.
He died at the scene.
Police say the boy's family was staying at the resort at the time.
Associated Press , KARE 8:29 AM. CST December 22, 2016
