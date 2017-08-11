Boy kayaking hit by boat, suffers minor injuries

MEDICINE LAKE, Minn. - A boy who was kayaking on Medicine Lake suffered minor injuries after being hit by a boat, according to authorities.
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Collins said the boy, who was wearing a life preserver, was with at least one of his parents when the accident occurred. He was transported to North Memorial Hospital as a precaution.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m.
Collins said they don't believe alcohol is a factor.
No arrests or citations have been made.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs