KARE
Close

Boy kayaking hit by boat, suffers minor injuries

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:44 PM. CDT August 11, 2017

MEDICINE LAKE, Minn. - A boy who was kayaking on Medicine Lake suffered minor injuries after being hit by a boat, according to authorities. 

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Collins said the boy, who was wearing a life preserver, was with at least one of his parents when the accident occurred. He was transported to North Memorial Hospital as a precaution. 

The incident happened just before 3 p.m.

Collins said they don't believe alcohol is a factor. 

No arrests or citations have been made. 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories