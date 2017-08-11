Boy kayaking hit by boat, suffers minor injuries

A boy was injured after being hit by a boat on Medicine Lake. (Photo: Dana Thiede, KARE)

MEDICINE LAKE, Minn. - A boy who was kayaking on Medicine Lake suffered minor injuries after being hit by a boat, according to authorities.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Collins said the boy, who was wearing a life preserver, was with at least one of his parents when the accident occurred. He was transported to North Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m.

Collins said they don't believe alcohol is a factor.

No arrests or citations have been made.

