Boyfriend charged in death of Crystal toddler

CRYSTAL, Minn. - The boyfriend of a Crystal woman has been charged in the apparent beating death of her 2-year-old son late Saturday.

Crystal Police say 21-year-old Quran Jabari Mitchell is in custody, having been charged with second degree murder.

Squads were dispatched to a home on the 3400 block of Adair Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday on reports of a toddler not breathing. When they arrived officers and paramedics found the 2-year-old unconscious, badly bruised and in critical condition. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors found that he had suffered several episodes of cardiac arrest and was neurologically unresponsive.

The boy was declared dead on February 12.

An autopsy performed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner showed the victim had head injuries and bilateral retinal hemorrhages consistent with blunt force trauma.



After an initial investigation police arrested Mitchell, who was identified as the boyfriend of the child's mother. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

