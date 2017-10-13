Bradford, Diggs out vs. Packers

Sep 24, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings will be without quarterback Sam Bradford and wide receiver Stefon Diggs in Sunday's border battle with the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Mike Zimmer made the announcement Friday as the team prepares to host its NFC North rival.

Bradford has been hobbled by a knee injury since Week 1. He attempted to play Monday night but looked neither sharp nor mobile. Bradford's absence means Case Keenum will get another start under center, who filled in nicely during in the second half of the Vikings 20-17 win at Chicago.

Diggs suffered a groin injury Monday night. The third-year wideout has been one of the most productive in the NFL this season. Look for Michael Floyd to fill the role.

The Vikings and Packers kickoff at noon on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

