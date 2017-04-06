Braham baby's death under investigation

Police lights.

BRAHAM, Minn. - Authorities in Isanti County are investigating the death of a two-month-old child.

On Wednesday, just before 11 a.m., police received a call involving a baby not breathing in an apartment in Braham. Authorities arrived to find the baby dead.

The cause or manner of death was not immediately known so the child was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey for an autopsy.

The Braham Police Department, Isanti County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the death.

Authorities say they are not releasing any more information at this time. Braham is located about an hour north of Minneapolis.

