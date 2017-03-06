Brawny Man replaced with woman for Women's History Month

Photo: Brawny

In honor of Women’s History Month, Brawny has changed up its packaging.

The limited edition 8-pack of paper towel has a woman on it, instead of the well-known Brawny Man. On the front of the package it reads, “Celebrating strong women everywhere whose personal stories have inspired the rest of us.”

The Brawny Woman is part of the #StrengthHasNoGender initiative, which was started by Brawny’s parent company, Georgia-Pacific. The company has partnered with Girls Inc. and is contributing $75,000 to their Operation SMART program for Women’s History Month.

