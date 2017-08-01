(Photo: provided by Mendota Heights Police Department)

UPDATE: MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. The Dakota County Sheriff's office says the man charged with killing a financial adviser in her Mendota Heights office has been arrested.

A statement from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Lucifer Vincent Nguyen of New Hope was taken into custody around 11:30pm Monday night in the north metro. Nguyen is being held at the Dakota County Jail.

The Dakota County Attorney's Office announced Monday that Nguyen was charged with second-degree murder, burglary, kidnapping, and two counts of aggravated robbery. A national warrant had been issued for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a call of a home invasion in Mendota Heights at 9 a.m. Saturday. The victim told police that a man had knocked on her door asking if it was the "Miller" residence, then left when she said no. Later, she told police she was in the bedroom with her grandchild when the man entered, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. He took her cash and wallet and drove away, according to the charges.

While responding, police attempted to pull over the man, who is now identified as Nguyen. Police say he fled and eventually crashed into a swamp behind White Pine Senior Living Center. When officers got there the vehicle was empty, but at 9:07, police received a call about an armed suspect forcing his way into the assisted living center.

Beverly Cory (Photo: Courtesy Edward Jones, 2008)

According to the complaint, one of the employees told police that a man with a gun, whom she later identified as Nguyen, forced her into a laundry room and took her work keys. While police were evacuating residents and setting up a perimeter, they received a report that blood was seeping out from under a door in the adjacent office building.

Officers entered that building and found 48-year-old Beverly Cory deceased on the floor from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the complaint. Investigators discovered Cory's car missing from the parking lot.

The vehicle was located Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds, and investigators identified it as Cory's on Sunday. The complaint also states that a man who lives near the fairgrounds told investigators that he was approached by a man who matched the description of Nguyen on Saturday at about 11 a.m., asking for a ride to the casino. The man declined, according to the complaint.

Later, at 1:30 p.m., investigators determined that Nguyen bought a cell phone at the Oak Parks Walmart about 3 miles from the fairgrounds, not far from Stillwater.

“We do have reports that he was seen in the Stillwater area," Mendota Heights Police Chief Kelly McCarthy said. "So we are asking anyone in that area, if they see him or anything suspicious to contact the Dakota County Sheriff’s office right away.”

Lucifer Nguyen's tattoos. (Photo: Dakota Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office believes Nguyen may still be in the Twin Cities area and on foot asking for rides or using public transportation. Nguyen is considered armed and dangerous and police say no one should approach him. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is now the lead investigating agency with assistance from Mendota Heights, BCA, Minnesota State Patrol and federal agencies.

