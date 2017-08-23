Brick facade collapse forces evacuation in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS- A three-story apartment building was evacuated when a brick facade came crashing to the ground late Tuesday night.

Minneapolis Fire Dept. 1st District Battalion Chief, Randy Miller says there were multiple calls of a possible building collapse at 615 E. 16th Street in Minneapolis at 11:43 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found a roughly 120 sq. ft. section of brick facade had fallen in the rear of the building, damaging some balconies, a vehicle, and knocking down a power line.

According to Miller, one person was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with unknown injuries.

All residents inside the apartment building were evacuated, some being housed in Metro Transit buses while others chose to find their own accommodations.

No one will be allowed back inside until a building inspector can determine it is safe to do so.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined.

