Broadcasting legend Ray Christensen passes at 92

MINNEAPOLIS - His long-time employer announced Monday that Minnesota broadcasting legend Ray Christensen has passed away at the age of 92.

His son, Jim, said his father died Sunday after an upper respiratory infection.

Christensen's rich voice and commanding presence was linked for decades to University of Minnesota athletics, with Ray calling Gopher football and basketball games on WCCO radio. Christensen broadcast Gopher basketball for 45 straight seasons.He also read news and relayed school closings, making his voice the bearer of good news for students across the state during the winter months.

He was inducted into the Minnesota Broadcast Hall of Fame in 2002 and is a member of the University of Minnesota Athletics Hall of Fame. Christensen has a special banner hanging from the rafters at Williams Arena.



During his career Christensen also broadcast games for the Minneapolis Lakers, Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings. He served with the Army in World War II.



Funeral arrangements are pending.

