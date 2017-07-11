Brooklyn Center unveils new brand identity

Brooklyn Center is unveiling a new brand identity to help people understand what the city is all about. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE 11)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. - Brooklyn Center is unveiling a new citywide brand identity campaign that aims to showcase the city’s finest attributes.

“It was time for us to convey more about our city,” said Brooklyn Center Mayor Tim Willson.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon agreed, “We have to really find our identity and also get out the message as far as what we are, what we offer as a community and as a city.”

Reggie Edwards, the deputy city manager, said the campaign focused on four key themes: “Proximity and location, affordability and living, diversity, and parks and trails.”

The city is getting their message across by rolling out a new logo that encompasses those four things.

Brooklyn Center has developed a new city logo. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE 11)

