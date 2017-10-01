Brothers beat the odds to run Twin Cities Marathon

When brothers Brad and Craig Henkel crossed the finish line at the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon, they did it knowing they were lucky to be there. Craig was in a serious car accident in 2015. And in 2016, Brad had a brad tumor removed. http://kare11.tv/2

KARE 11:27 PM. CDT October 01, 2017

