Brothers beat the odds to run Twin Cities Marathon
When brothers Brad and Craig Henkel crossed the finish line at the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon, they did it knowing they were lucky to be there. Craig was in a serious car accident in 2015. And in 2016, Brad had a brad tumor removed. http://kare11.tv/2
KARE 11:27 PM. CDT October 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KARE Breaking News
-
Dunwoody College tackles need for skilled workers in Minnesota
-
Late evening weather forecast 9-30-17
-
O.J. Simpson - 'I am sorry that things turned out the way they did.'
-
Marathon 11:30-11:45
-
MN restaurant workers reflect on 10-years of being smoke-free
-
Carlo's Bakery of Cake Boss fame opens at MOA
-
KARE 11 2017 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon coverage
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
-
WATCH: Twin Cities Marathon winners cross the finish line
More Stories
-
Hit and run can't keep Cottage Grove vet from paying…Oct. 1, 2017, 5:25 p.m.
-
WATCH: 2017 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon finish lineOct. 1, 2017, 8:42 a.m.
-
MN restaurant workers reflect on 10 years of being…Sep 30, 2017, 10:47 p.m.