Buffalo man killed in crash identified

BUFFALO, Minn. - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the 81-year-old man killed in a car accident involving a teen driver Friday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Marvin Sikkila, of Buffalo, was in a Ford Escort headed west on Highway 55 when a 15-year-old girl, in a GMC Acadia headed west, tried to change lanes and hit Sikkila's car.

The Escort went off the road, rolled in the ditch and crashed just after 8 p.m. Friday near Calder Ave. NE in Buffalo.

Sikkila was pronounced dead a short time later at North Memorial Medical Center.

The 15-year-old student driver was with a 46-year-old woman and two teenage boys in the Acadia, according to troopers. None were injured.

