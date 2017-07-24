Bullet hits windshield of ambulance

Police lights.

MINNNEAPOLIS - The crew of a Hennepin EMS ambulance was shaken when a bullet shattered their windshield early Monday morning.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. as the ambulance was responding to a Code 2 call (no lights or siren) in the area of Hennepin Avenue South and Lyndale/Groveland when the driver heard a number of gunshots, one of which pierced the windshield and lodged in the interior. Due to privacy regulations Hennepin County EMS cannot comment on the status of either crew member, but the organization did say there was no patient inside at the time of the shooting.

A second ambulance was diverted to the call while a supervisor came to check on the status of the impacted crew. Minneapolis Police are investigating the incident, and early indications are that the ambulance was not the intended target.

