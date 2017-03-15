Burglary, racist graffiti investigated in Delano

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

DELANO, Minn, - Investigators are trying to find the person or persons responsible for burglarizing a Delano home and defacing it with racist graffiti in broad daylight.

Wright County Chief Deputy Todd Hoffman says the homeowner called dispatchers late Sunday afternoon after being gone for a short time, and returning home to find that several electronic gaming systems had been stolen, and racist phrases and symbols painted on the exterior of the home.

The homeowner has asked the Sheriff's Office not to share details of what was painted on the house, but images shared with KARE 11 show a swastika, several racial slurs, and a message to "Get Out."

The house is in a newer development onn the 200 block of 2nd Street West, with significant activity in the neighborhood. Hoffman says detectives are following leads, and are hopeful of an arrest soon.

Anyone who knows who may be responsible for the burglary and vandalism is asked to call the Wright County Sheriff's Office at 763-682-7733.

