Burnsville woman dies after boat crash

Dinham Lake in Ellsberg Township, about 40 miles north of Duluth. (Photo: KBJR)

COTTON, Minn. - A Burnsville woman is dead after a boat crash near Cotton in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Dinham Lake in Ellsberg Township at 11:16 p.m. Saturday. Dinham Lake is a few miles from Cotton, and about 40 miles north of Duluth.

Authorities say a boat with four people on board struck a dock and a boat lift. One person was thrown into the water and rescued by people on shore. That person was brought to Essentia St. Mary's in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.

Two other occupants were injured and brought to Essentia Virginia Regional Medical Center. The fourth occupant refused medical transport.

The sheriff's office reported on Sunday evening that one of the injured parties, 54-year-old Ann Marie Delanghe of Burnsville, had died from her injuries.

The driver is being investigated for criminal vehicular homicide. The sheriff's office says night-time operation, speed and alcohol are all believed to be factors in the crash.

