Butternut squash ravioli from Campiello

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Campiello, located in Eden Prairie, prides itself in their award-winning Italian cuisine offering a modern interpretation of traditional Italian dishes.

Awarded as “Best Italian” and “Favorite Italian” by Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine and Minnesota Monthly, the restaurant truly exemplifies the delicious taste of traditional Italian cuisine.

Butternut Squash Ravioli

• 1 butternut squash

• 1 onion

• 3 cloves garlic

• 1 cinnamon stick

• 1/2 cup white wine

• 1 tbsp butter

• 1/2 cup mascarpone cheese

• 1/2 cup grana padana cheese

• salt and pepper to taste

• 1 pound pasta dough

For filling: Peel and dice butternut squash, add to roasting pan. Dice onion and smash garlic, add to roasting pan. Add cinnamon stick, white wine, butter, and salt and pepper to roasting pan, mix together. Cover with tin foil and bake in oven for 45 minutes or until squash is tender. Discard cinnamon stick and food mill the remaining ingredients. Fold in the mascarpone and grana padana, cool.

For Ravioli: Roll out two sheets of pasta. Add small amount of filling in rows of two. Brush water around filling with a pastry brush. Lay second sheet of pasta on top and press air out of raviolis to create a seal. Cut into squares with a pastry roller (pizza cutter will do). Cook for 1 to 2 minutes in salted boiling water. Add to sauce, toss and serve.

