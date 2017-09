(Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro, made a special stop at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital on Thursday.

Valastro, along with special guest SpongeBob, visited with and gave cookies to patients and their families.

Valastro is in Minneapolis ahead of the opening of Carlo's Bakery in Mall of America.

