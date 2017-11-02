Cambridge reviewing ‘concerning' allegations about police chief

Cambridge Police Chief Tim Dwyer (Photo: City of Cambridge)

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – Cambridge Police Chief Tim Dwyer has been on paid administrative leave since Friday, for what the city administrator described to council members as “allegations of misconduct.”

Through a Minnesota Data Practices Act request, KARE 11 has obtained emails sent and received by Cambridge City Administrator Lynda Woulfe.

On Friday, Woulfe sent the following to council members:

“Today at 1:00 pm, I put Chief Dwyer on paid administrative leave while the City conducts a review of allegations of misconduct. I have received information from the Police Department that is very concerning and a thorough review is in order.”

The email does not go into further detail about the allegations, but says “This is a data private issue so please do not discuss these events. Tim has been given a ‘no contact’ order. Councilmembers should not contact Tim either because of the potential for litigation.”

Four minutes after Woulfe sent the email, council member Lisa Iverson responded, “I thought the meeting would last longer than that. I hope all went well!” And Woulfe responded to her, “It was ok. No drama.”

Later that hour, Woulfe informed the rest of the police department of Dwyer’s paid administrative leave via email, writing to them, “Please do not make any assumptions or jump to conclusions on this subject as there is a process that is to be followed.”

Dwyer has been police chief in Cambridge since 2013.

