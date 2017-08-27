Camille and Cory try out butter sculpting

Cory Hepola (L) and Camille Williams (R) fight to make the best butter sculpture. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Cory Hepola and Camille Williams tried out butter sculpting on Sunday at the Minnesota State Fair.

They had some help from the newly crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way, otherwise known as Emily Annexstad.

"I think you just have to be patient and do your best and it'll turn out awesome," Annexstad told them.

They did their best... but you'll have to decide if the results are awesome.

You can see Princess Kay's butter sculpture likeness at the Dairy Building at the corner of Judson and Underwood.

