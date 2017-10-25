Can you guess which groceries people buy most ahead of storms?

Snowstorm (Photo: kudou, kudou)

DENVER - As soon as the meteorologist says the words, "Snow in the forecast," you can practically hear the bread and milk flying off the shelves, right?

We asked King Soopers in Colorado what people buy the most of when there's an impending storm.

Any guesses on what number one is? It may surprise you.

Here's a list of all 10 items. "Upvote" the one you think sells the most! We'll reveal the answer at the end of this article.

Ready?

Are you sure?

Spoiler alert!

Okay, the number one selling item during storm preps in Colorado is....

Water!

Here's the full list, from King Soopers.

Water Soup/Canned goods Coffee Milk Bread Ground Beef Prescriptions Batteries Hygienic Supplies Pet food

