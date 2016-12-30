Capitol restoration reveals architectural gem

One of many restored lunette paintings in Minnesota Capitol Rotunda (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Capitol restoration has unveiled classic architectural features the original designer envisioned, and given new life to the state's most prized historic structure.

Murals dating to 1905, as well as canvass paintings that were attached to the the ceilings, have been meticulously cleaned and revived, causing colors that faded decades ago to pop again.

"The ceiling is so vibrant, the colors so vivid, and more important is what you don't see up there," Curt Yoakum, an assistant commissioner in the Minnesota Department of Administration told KARE.

"You don't see water damage, the peeling paint or the crumbling plaster."

The walls inside the Capitol were traditionally plagued by moisture intrusion, from both roof leaks and the humidity generated by those inside the building. But repairs to the exterior of the building, and the addition of updated HVAC systems inside will allow those murals to last much longer.

It will also help that cigarette smoke, which filled the Capitol for nearly 80 years, is no longer a factor.

"The goal here was to return the building to architect Cass Gilbert's original design as much as possible, but at the same time create a 21st Century infrastructure," Commissioner Yoakum explained.

In fact, most of the $330 million budget went to things you won't necessarily see, modern wiring, plumbing, air handling systems and improved safety features.

That's why the building now includes LED lighting, wifi hot spots, surveillance cameras, smoke alarms, sprinklers and mechanical access panels that will make maintenance less cumbersome.

The restored Historic Minnesota Supreme Court Chambers on the second floor is perhaps the star of the renovation show, with restored allegorical murals, shining columns and massive domed skylight.

Natural light will also flow into the Capitol elevators, now that the original windows have been uncovered and restored to original 1905 designs.

And while the politicians who work inside the Capitol aren't always the most transparent, much of the construction activity involved stripping away facades and veneers to reveal the enormous natural stones laid by the original builders.

That transformation is most obvious in the basement, where newer walls and partitions were removed to created an open space. The narrow tunnels that had run through the basement are now wide open and fully accessible.

A maze of cables, wires, tubing and ducts that had run along the ceiling of the tunnel have now been relocated into utility trenches under the basement floor.

Yoakum is especially excited about the fact that public space has doubled, thanks in large part to Senate offices being moved to the new Minnesota Senate Building north of the Capitol. Some of those new spaces will host art and history exhibits, and others can be reserved for meetings and gatherings.

One of those rooms on the west wing of the third floor now features a skylight that was hidden for decades by a drop ceiling.

"It's probably been 50 to 60 years since anyone saw that skylight, and now here it is!"

The public works construction bonding project is about 90 percent complete, and will be formally dedicated in a series of events next August. But the public will get to see it the first time Jan. 3 when legislators return for the 2017 session.