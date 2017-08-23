Cargill invests in "clean meat" start-up

Cargill, Inc., announced it has joined billionaires Bill Gates and Sir Richard Branson investing in Memphis Meats, a San Francisco-based start-up making real animal beef, chicken and duck from single cells. http://kare11.tv/2v7WbBh

KARE 10:12 PM. CDT August 23, 2017

