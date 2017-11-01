WATCH: Correa proposes to girlfriend after World Series win

(Photo: Lisa Carter, KHOU)

Talk about rings on rings during the World Series!

Carlos Correa surprised his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, with a once-in-a-lifetime proposal at the end of the Astros title win on Wednesday night.

The Astros shortstop was finishing up his interview on Fox minutes after his club clinched its first World Series title when he pulled a ring out of his back pocket and took a knee.

"Right now I’m about to take another big step in my life,” Correa said. “Daniella Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?"

Can you imagine?! Your boyfriend just wins the World Series and less than 10 minutes later he whips out a giant ring. Well if you can't, watch the video below to see it happen.

Rodriguez, who won the 2016 Miss Texas USA and 2013 Miss Teen Texas USA pageants, clasped hands over her face and wept.

Photos: Correa's new fiancé Daniella Rodriguez, a former Miss Texas USA

“Oh my god,” Rodriguez yelled before she embraced Correa.

Of course, she said yes! The moment was captured live on TV for every single Astros fan and hopeless romantic to enjoy.

In a paraphrase of Houston's own Beyoncé, he liked it so much he put a ring on it 💍

Congratulations, Carlos and Daniella! Your proposal was definitely one for the books.

Contributing: USA TODAY Sports

© 2017 KHOU-TV