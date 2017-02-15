Castile case: Judge to consider dropping charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A judge is set to hear arguments on whether to dismiss the case against a Minnesota police officer who shot and killed a black man during a July traffic stop.
St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with manslaughter and other counts in the July 6 shooting of Philando Castile.
Prosecutors have said Castile was shot after he told Yanez he was armed. The 32-year-old Castile was licensed to carry a weapon
Yanez's attorneys have said Castile was reaching for his gun and that the shooting was justified. They will argue at a hearing Wednesday that the case should be dismissed.
Prosecutors disagree. They've filed documents saying issues raised by the defense should be decided by a jury.
Castile's girlfriend streamed the shooting's gruesome aftermath live on Facebook.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs