Cats displaced by Chetek tornado still in need of homes

KARE Staff , KARE 4:37 PM. CDT August 13, 2017

CHETEK, Wis. - Wisconsin's Humane Society of Barron County is asking for the public's help finding homes for displaced cats.

They rescued several dogs and cats from the damage left by a deadly tornado in Chetek back in May. The shelter says all the dogs and puppies have been adopted, but there are still several cats available.

Taking care of the animals has been very costly for the humane society. They are looking for donations and if you want to help, just head to their Facebook page and click "donate."

