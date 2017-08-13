Cats displaced by deadly Chetek tornado still in need of homes
Wisconsin's Humane Society of Barron County is asking for the public's help finding homes for displaced cats. They rescued several animals from the damage left by a deadly tornado in Chetek back in May. http://kare11.tv/2vSCcGg
KARE 5:50 PM. CDT August 13, 2017
