CDC: 4 salmonella cases in MN linked to papayas

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota has seen four recent cases of salmonella linked to papayas imported from Mexico, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The CDC confirmed 141 cases in a 19-state outbreak as of Aug. 11. They said victims range in age from 1 to 95, with a median age of 39. The cases happened from May 17 to July 27, but the CDC says more cases could be reported later, as illnesses develop.

One death has been reported in New York City.

Based on the information it's collected so far, the CDC is recommending that consumers not eat Maradol papayas from the Carica de Campeche farm in Mexico. When in doubt about a papaya's origins, the CDC suggests throwing it out.

