Central Minn. family tackles concussions

Kelly Collins and Craig Sauer talk about concussions. (Photo: George Marincel)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- When it came to football, Craig Sauer was in his element. But life off the field hit the 44-year-old harder than any play.

"I didn't want to believe that I had a brain injury," said Sauer.

Sauer, a Sartell High School graduate, went on to play for the University of Minnesota. In 1996, he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and played as a linebacker for the team before heading to the Minnesota Vikings. He retired in 2000.

Craig Sauer was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 1996. (Photo: Craig Sauer)

Sauer did not know it then, but he started showing signs and symptoms of a concussion back in college.

"Definitely in college. I remember him more than once not remembering who won the game and he played the whole game," said Kelly Collins, Sauer's sister.

Sauer was not diagnosed with a brain injury until more than seven years after leaving the NFL. He's sensitive to light, has vision problems and is drained easily. He rested before our interview and had to rest again after it. Sauer uses a planner to remember what he is doing every day. It has also been emotionally tolling on Sauer.

"I used to be so motivated and you have to be to go to a high level in anything. And now I don't want to do things that I want to do but I have no motivation and it's so frustrating," Sauer said, adding it is one of the biggest losses.

His sister, Collins, added, "Craig's competitiveness as the oldest brother I think really set the stage and removed the ceilings from us dreaming growing up. I mean when he was three he wanted to be the pope. I mean he did not aim low."

Kelly Collins and her brother, Craig Sauer. (Photo: Kelly Collins)

No one in his family aimed low. All four brothers played sports at the professional level: 3 in the NHL and 1 in the NFL. Three of them suffer from daily symptoms from past concussions.

Collins was not aware of her brothers' concussions when she decided to become a doctor. She now treats patients with brain injuries as a physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor with CentraCare Health in St. Cloud.

"I really feel like it was a God thing that kind of pushed me in that direction. And then to be able to help my family was a bonus but also extremely challenging emotionally because I would cry a lot when we realized that this was what was going on with Craig because I didn't want him to have to deal with this. I had missed it too," Dr. Collins said.

Dr. Kelly Collins treats patients with brain injuries as a physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor at CentraCare Health in St. Cloud. (Photo: Kelly Collins)

Now Dr. Collins and Sauer want to help others from missing it.

"I think we need to start talking about it and not being afraid of it. Concussions, you can recover from," Dr. Collins said.

In fact, most people fully recover from a concussion. Dr. Collins said it's important to catch it early and give yourself time to heal.

Sauer says while he struggles daily, he's doing much better. He goes to speech therapy and has a therapy group. While Collins is not his doctor, he has her support and said, "It's such a blessing to have her because I can always say, 'You know, I'll check with my sister.'"

Dr. Collins is a part of Project BrainSafe--a collaborative in St. Cloud that is focused on education and improving care for people impacted by concussion.

You can find more information on the program, here.

(© 2017 KARE)