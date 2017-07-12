CenturyLink sued by MN AG for allegedly billing customers for higher amounts than they were quoted by its sales representatives

The lawsuit, filed in Anoka County, maintains that CenturyLink also refused to honor the prices quoted by its reps when customers called to report those bogus bills. It seeks an end to the practice, restitution and civil penalties. http://kare11.tv/2tf68H

KARE 5:07 PM. CDT July 12, 2017

