Championship career: El-Amin reflects on State titles from booth

Khalid El-Amin jumps on the scorer's table after winning the game with a buzzer-beater.

MINNEAPOLIS - It's one of the most iconic moments in Minnesota state basketball history.

Minneapolis North down by 2, just seconds to go. Khalid El-Amin hits a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and then jumps on the scorer's table.

"It wasn't planned or anything like that," El-Amin said. "I was just so elated, so happy that I wanted to hug my mother and father."

El-Amin scored 41 and, days later, North was celebrating its second straight state title.

El-Amin and the Polars were jumping again the next year. Three in a row. That was 20 years ago this month.

"Oh wow, yes, it is hard to believe it's been 20 years," El-Amin said. "But, hey, time flies and I've had a lot of fun. I've played professionally, I've lived my dream out."

El-Amin really cemented his legacy as one of Minnesota's best high school basketball players ever at the state basketball tournament. This year he's back as a broadcast analyst for PrepSpotLight.TV, as they live-stream the games on the Web.

"Basketball has been my whole life, so I just want to stay around the game and offer something to it," El-Amin said. "I think broadcasting - or doing color - is something I can do."

It's a career change for El-Amin. After North, this Polar went on to win a national championship at the University of Connecticut, play in the NBA, and then win titles playing professionally overseas. Now, he's using all of that basketball experience in a different way, with his voice.

"Minnesota State Basketball, what better place is there to start," El-Amin said.

The same place his first career got its start.

