Charges dismissed against 1 of 4 charged in protest shooting

MINNEAPOLIS - Charges have been dismissed against one of the four men accused in the 2015 shooting of Black Lives Matter protesters outside a Minneapolis police precinct.



A judge late Monday ruled prosecutors didn't have enough evidence to support charges of felony riot and aiding an offender against Daniel Thomas Macey. Another man, Allen Lawrence Scarsella, has been convicted of opening fire and wounding five men demonstrating against the fatal shooting of a black man, Jamar Clark, by police.

The Star Tribune reports Macey's attorney, Ryan Garry, says his client should never have been charged in the first place. Defense attorneys have also filed motions to dismiss charges against the other two co-defendants, Nathan Gustavsson and Joseph Backman.

