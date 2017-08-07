Charges filed against driver in fatal wrong-way crash

A Shakopee man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide in a wrong-way crash that killed a Des Moines woman in southern Minnesota early Sunday. The victim had been planning her wedding for next summer. http://kare11.tv/2hDiYyA

KARE 6:44 PM. CDT August 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories