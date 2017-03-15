Charges filed in fatal chase, crash near Mall of America

Police lights. (Photo: Thinkstock, artolympic)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against the driver of a car who led police on a chase near the Mall of America that ended with a fatal crash.



Bloomington police began pursuing the driver of a Saturn after he went over a berm and sidewalk near the mall. Authorities say the driver lost control after chase speeds reached 90 mph and hit a light pole Saturday. A 24-year-old passenger, Sondra Heger, was seriously injured and died at Hennepin County Medical Center.



The driver, 27-year-old Nicholas Lowers, of Blaine, was treated at the hospital and then taken to jail. It was not immediate clear if he has hired an attorney.

