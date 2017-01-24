Charges filed in murder of grandmother

Birdell Beeks was fatally shot in Minneapolis in late May, 2016. (Photo: Anthijuan Beeks, Sr.)

MINNEAPOLIS - A 20-year-old alleged gang member is now charged with second degree murder in the fatal shooting of a grandmother who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Prosecutors say Joshua Chiazor Ezeka fired the fatal shots the evening of May 26 in an attempt to shoot a rival gang member, but instead shot 58-year-old Birdell Beeks as she sat inside her car at the intersection of 21st and Penn Avenues North.

Investigators say on the night of the shooting an individual associated with a gang alliance known as 'the highs' drove into the area and was spotted by a member of a rival alliance who call themselves 'the lows.' Witnesses say that man called Ezeka, who was at his family home near the intersection of 21st and Penn. Ezeka allegedly grabbed a gun, ran out of the house and towards his rival's vehicle. Evidence suggests that the defendant was approximately 30 yards from the vehicle when he opened fire, spraying a number of bullets at that car, and the vehicle carrying Beeks, who was picking up her granddaughter.

READ:Entire criminal complaint in the death of Birdell Beeks

Beeks was shot, and died on the scene. Witnesses describe Ezeka fleeing in a car with known individuals. Prosecutors say cell phone records, cell tower analysis and forensic evidence gathered by investigators tie Ezeka to the scene.

The subsequent investigation was difficult as many witnesses expressed fear of retaliation if they cooperated with police.

During an initial interview detectives say Ezeka was asked about his clothing and hair style at the time of the fatal shooting, and his description was similar to how witnesses at the scene described the shooter. When crime lab personnel were called in to photograph him the defendant allegedly became uncooperative.

During a second interview some time later, police say Ezeka admitted to receiving a call from a gang associate, grabbing his weapon, running out the door and opening fire on a vehicle driven by a rival. He reportedly confessed to shooting Beeks, and fleeing the scene.

Joshua Ezeka is expected to make his initial appearance in Hennepin County Court Tuesday. An active warrant is out for the driver of the getaway vehicle.

