Charges: Man stabs, bites victim, says he 'hates' Muslims

Kelvin Porter (Photo: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS - A Bloomington man is charged with second-degree assault after authorities say he lunged at another man, slashed him multiple times with a knife and bit his face, later telling police he "hates Muslims."

Kelvin Porter, 47, told officers on his way to jail that he "tried to stab the Somalian in the neck" and that he was trying to kill him, according to the criminal complaint.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. last Friday near 19th and Riverside in MInneapolis. Police were dispatched on a weapons call and later reviewed the incident on a nearby safe zone camera, being operated by an officer.

The officer operating the camera saw a man with a knife on the sidewalk arguing with another man, before he raised his fists to his chest and lunged at the victim. The man then attempted to stab the victim several times.

The victim suffered slash wounds to his forehead, abdomen, left shoulder and right ear and was bitten in the face by the suspect, according to the charges. A third person on the sidewalk approached the two men while they were in a struggle and threw a garbage can at the suspect, allowing the victim to flee on foot.

Porter was taken into custody.

While being transported to jail, Porter allegedly told the officers, "I hate Muslims."

Police spoke with the victim who said he was minding his own business when the suspect attacked him. He was treated for his injuries at the scene.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office released a statement, after the charges were filed which states:

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged Kelvin Warren Porter with Assault in the Second Degree – Dangerous Weapon. Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines allow for an increased criminal sentence where the crime is motivated by bias or hate. The time for seeking an enhanced sentence is later in the criminal proceedings and we will raise the motion at the appropriate time.

CAIR Minnesota said they are calling for hate crime charges in this case.

“The suspect’s own statements, as related to police, would indicate an apparent bias motive that should result in additional charges or enhanced sentencing if he is found guilty,” CAIR-MN executive director Jaylani Hussein said.

