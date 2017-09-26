Charges: Mpls. man strangled wife with phone cord

Tony Le, 55, faces a second-degree murder charge after strangling his wife with a telephone cord. (Photo: Hennepin Co. Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minneapolis man faces a second-degree murder charge after strangling his wife with a telephone cord.

At approximately 8:43 a.m. Monday, police were called to a home on West 61st Street. They arrived to find 55-year-old Tony Le waiting for them. According to the criminal complaint, Le led officers to the basement of his home where they found his wife, 48, lifeless and in the fetal position.

During a police interview, Le allegedly admitted to investigators that he killed his wife. He said they got into a verbal argument and that, according to the complaint, "he could not control himself."

RELATED: Husband jailed after wife found dead in Minneapolis

Between 3 and 4 a.m., Le told investigators in a post-Miranda statement that during the argument, Le approached his wife from behind and strangled her using a telephone cord. He admitted she tried to fight him off.

Le said that he and his wife had been together for 20 years, but that she recently told him she wanted a divorce. He added that he traveled to Vietnam for three weeks only to return to find out that she had filed divorce papers.

Le remains in the Hennepin County Jail awaiting a court appearance Wednesday.

© 2017 KARE-TV