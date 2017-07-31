Charges: St. Paul man masturbated in library with 10-year-old present

Nicholas Charles Barghini (Photo: Courtesy Ramsey County Sheriff's Office)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A St. Paul man is charged with criminal sexual conduct for allegedly masturbating in a public library with a child present.

According to the criminal complaint, a 10-year-old girl went to the Riverview Public Library in St. Paul in response to an ad regarding "developing confidence, overall performance technique, and acting technique."

The girl's mother took her to the library for the meeting on July 29, which was supposed to go from 2 to 4 p.m. The complaint states that when the girl's mother saw other parents leaving, she thought it was safe to leave as well.

When the mother picked her daughter up, the girl said the man, 31-year-old Nicholas Charles Barghini, "did weird stuff to her," according to the complaint. The complaint states that the girl's mother called Barghini and he said he'd had the girl take off her shoes and socks and lie on the couch, and apologized for his "acting technique."

The mother then returned to the library and viewed surveillance footage from the class, which according to the complaint showed Barghini ushering the other girls out of the community room, then touching the girl's feet while he apparently masturbated. The complaint states that he also took video or pictures with his cell phone.

After the footage was reviewed, the library went through tapes of other times Barghini had reserved space. They found another "class" on June 17, 2017, that showed a similar incident, according to the complaint.

When police arrested Barghini, prosecutors say they found a piece of paper in his wallet entitled "What I Want" that included "Sex goals" with rows of ages, including "pre 13, 13-17."

Barghini is charged with fifth-degree criminal sex conduct, engaging in masturbation or lewd exhibition of the genitals in the presence of a minor under the age of 16.

