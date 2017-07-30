Charges: Victim of ramp stabbing tried to stop mugging

According to a police report, the incident happened on the fourth level near the elevator lobby of Ramp B on Second Avenue North. (Photo: John DiVall)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a St. Paul woman was trying to stop a mugging when she was fatally stabbed in a Minneapolis parking ramp.



The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office on Friday identified the victim as 31-year-old Mai Yer Cha. The medical examiner says she died of a "sharp force injury" to the chest.



Prosecutors have upgraded charges against 44-year-old Benjamin Love of Minneapolis to include second-degree murder.



According to prosecutors, Cha was trying to protect another woman from a mugger when she was stabbed in the heart on July 15. Cha died on Wednesday.



The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports video cameras in the parking garage helped lead investigators to Love. He remains in jail with bail set at $1 million.

