Charlottesville vigils organized across Twin Cities

The "South Metro Solidarity with Charlottesville Vigil" at Kelley Park in Apple Valley on Sunday evening. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - All over the Twin Cities, people are standing together in solidarity with the victims, and against the racism, of the Charlottesville violence.

What looks to be one of the biggest gatherings in the metro is set to take place on the northwest edge of Bde Maka Ska, also known as Lake Calhoun, Sunday evening.

The candlelight vigil will have several speakers near the ball field by the lake. Organizer Johan Baumeister says he's not a part of any group, he just felt the urge to plan a vigil supporting the victims in Charlottesville.

He says he was expecting a small group, and was surprised to see more than 900 people RSVP to his Facebook event.

"I think people have started to wake up to the idea that racism is still a really big problem and that both systemic and overt racism like we saw yesterday in Charlottesville need to be confronted," Baumeister said.

The Bde Maka Ska vigil takes place at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, which is sunset. More information is available on the Facebook event, including a list of confirmed speakers.

Several more vigils are planned as well, including one at the Republican Party of Minnesota office on Monday. On Sunday, there are vigils in Coon Rapids, Apple Valley and Elk River.

An online directory of rallies across the country is searchable by city.

As residents gather to process and stand up for the victims of the violence in Virginia, politicians in Minnesota are speaking out about what happened in Charlottesville.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said:

"Today we grieve and pray for the people of Charlottesville and the victims of the violence, including the families of the woman who was killed and the police officers who died in the helicopter crash as they were called into action.

But we also grieve and pray for our country. Because in the year 2017, we still have neo-Nazis and white nationalists spouting racism and inciting violence. This is inimical to everything we stand for."

And Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said,

"Racism, hatred, violence and terrorism are unacceptable on any level. As Americans, yes, we should absolutely and resolutely stand-up and speak-out against it. What happened in Virginia is horrific and unacceptable."

