Child airlifted after being hit on bike

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - A 10-year-old girl is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a car while riding her bicycle in western Wisconsin.

New Richmond Police say the girl was pedaling near an intersection Tuesday just before 6:30 p.m. when the collision occurred. Responding officers and paramedics provided emergency medical care until she was taken by air ambulance to Regions Hospital for treatment. Police say she was not wearing a bike helmet.

The 40-year-old driver remained on the scene and is being cooperative with investigators. He has a valid license and there is no indication he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

At this point investigators are considering speed, sun angle, and other potential factors for the collision. Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact New Richmond Police at 715-246-4268.

