Child dies from apparent drowning in Maple Grove pool

MINNEAPOLIS - A child died from an apparent drowning Sunday morning in a pool at a home in Maple Grove.

Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, Maple Grove police and fire, and North Memorial paramedics responded to a call of an unconscious child in a pool in the 7300 block of Orchid Ln. in Maple Grove around 9 a.m. Sunday.

After first responders began medical care, the child was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the child or any further details.

