Child rescued from Mississippi River in St. Cloud

River rescue in St. Cloud. Credit: St. Cloud Times

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - St. Cloud Police Department officers and members of the St. Cloud Fire Department were on scene when a child was rescued from the Mississippi River near Munsinger Gardens, according to the St. Cloud Police Department's Twitter account.

The police department first tweeted that officers were on scene at 12:11 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officers and memebers of fire department are on scene for a reported child in the river near munsinger gardens in riverside park (1-?) — SCPD (@StCloudPDMN) August 4, 2017

The child was located and life-saving efforts were performed with the assistance of Gold Cross paramedics. The child was transported to St. Cloud Hospital via ambulance.

Child has been located, life saving efforts are ongoing with assistance of Goldcross paramedics — SCPD (@StCloudPDMN) August 4, 2017

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KARE-TV