KARE
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Child rescued from Mississippi River in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Times , KARE 2:01 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - St. Cloud Police Department officers and members of the St. Cloud Fire Department were on scene when a child was rescued from the Mississippi River near Munsinger Gardens, according to the St. Cloud Police Department's Twitter account.

The police department first tweeted that officers were on scene at 12:11 p.m. Friday afternoon.

 

 

The child was located and life-saving efforts were performed with the assistance of Gold Cross paramedics. The child was transported to St. Cloud Hospital via ambulance.

 

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories